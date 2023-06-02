CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 7 People Arrested Over Moral Policing Charges in Mangaluru
1-MIN READ

7 People Arrested Over Moral Policing Charges in Mangaluru

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 15:30 IST

Mangalore, India

The gang allegedly attacked the boy students after they were found in the company of girls. (Representational: PTI)

The gang allegedly attacked the boy students after they were found in the company of girls. (Representational: PTI)

Three paramedical students from the neighbouring state were injured in the attack by the gang on Thursday evening. They were visiting the beach with three girls who were also their college mates

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the assault of three youths from Kerala who were in the company of girls of a different faith at Someshwar beach here, Karnataka police said.

    Three paramedical students from the neighbouring state were injured in the attack by the gang on Thursday evening. They were visiting the beach with three girls who were also their college mates, police added.

    The gang allegedly attacked the boy students after they were found in the company of girls from another religion, police said. Two police teams had been formed to trace the attackers. The arrested persons are being questioned.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:June 02, 2023, 15:30 IST
    last updated:June 02, 2023, 15:30 IST