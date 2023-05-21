CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 70-Year-Old Chhattisgarh Minister Tries Skydiving, CM Baghel Goes 'Wow' | WATCH
70-Year-Old Chhattisgarh Minister Tries Skydiving, CM Baghel Goes 'Wow' | WATCH

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 10:43 IST

Raipur, India

70-Year-Old Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo tried skydiving. (Twitter)

Impressed by his 70-year-old minister's spirit, Baghel reshared the video and wrote in Hindi, “Waah Maharaja Sahab! aapne toh kamaal kar diya! Hausle yun hi buland rahein. Shubhkaamnaayein

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo made Chief Minister and Congress veteran Bhupesh Singh Baghel go ‘Wow’ with his recent skydiving experience. The minister, who is on an official visit to Australia, took time from his usual duties to experience skydiving and captured it on camera.

The 70-year-old minister, who is also the titular Maharaja of Surguja, shared the video on his social media with a caption, "It was truly an extraordinary adventure."

"There were no bounds to the sky’s reach. Never!" he posted on Twitter.

"I had the incredible opportunity to go skydiving in Australia, and it was truly an extraordinary adventure. It was an exhilarating and immensely enjoyable experience," he added.

Impressed by his 70-year-old minister’s spirit, Baghel reshared the video and wrote in Hindi, “Waah Maharaja Sahab! aapne toh kamaal kar diya! Hausle yun hi buland rahein. Shubhkaamnaayein. (Wow Maharaja sahab!! You did amazing! Just keep your spirits high. Best wishes.)”

    Deo, during his skydiving run, was accompanied by experienced instructors from a renowned skydiving centre in Australia. He was geared up in a specialized jumpsuit, harnessed securely to his instructor, and prepared to take the plunge.

