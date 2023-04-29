76% Media Persons Believe Mann Ki Baat Has Connected India to Bharat: Survey

Around 76% of Indian media persons believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat has played a significant role in introducing the real Bharat to countrymen, a special study conducted by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has said.

Around 75% of the respondents feel that Mann Ki Baat has emerged as a platform to showcase grassroots innovators working selflessly to ensure a significant difference in the lives of people living in remote areas of India.

According to IIMC Director General Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi, the study was conducted by the Outreach Department of the Institute between April 12 and 25, 2023. A total of 890 persons associated with the media—media persons, media faculty, media researchers and media students—from 116 media houses, academic institutions and universities across the country participated in the study.

Of these, 326 were women and 564 were men. 66% of the respondents were between the age group of 18 and 25 years, a press release said.

According to the respondents, ‘Knowledge about the Country’ and ‘PM’s Vision about the Country’ are the two important reasons which motivate them to listen to the programme.

When the respondents were asked how they listen to the programme if they miss any episode, 63% said they prefer YouTube over the other mediums. Around 76% of the respondents feel that they are a participant in the democratic process by listening to PM Modi on various issues in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the press release said.

Prof Dwivedi said the study also tried to understand which issue discussed by the Prime Minister in Mann Ki Baat most influenced the people. In response, 40% of the respondents mentioned ‘education’, while 26% said ‘information about grass roots innovators’ as the most influential topics.

