8 People Booked Over Inflammatory Social Media Post in UP's Bareilly
8 People Booked Over Inflammatory Social Media Post in UP's Bareilly

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 15:10 IST

Bareilly, India

The video was made viral by seven others with the intention to trigger communal disturbance (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said a video clipping of Muharram, along with objectionable remarks, was posted on 'X', by a person identified as Nazim Raza

Eight people have been booked for allegedly making an inflammatory post and spreading it on social media in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said a video clipping of Muharram, along with objectionable remarks, was posted on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, by a person identified as Nazim Raza. It was made viral by seven others with the intention to trigger communal disturbance, the police said.

A case was registered at Hafiaganj police station against Nazim Raza alias Saddam, Owaisi, Sohil, Mustafa, Arman, Tahir Hussain and two persons named Salman.

Agarwal said that efforts were on to arrest the accused.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
