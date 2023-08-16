CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

8 Uzbek Nationals Held for Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 2.92 Cr at Delhi Airport: Customs

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 22:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Fifty gold chains weighing 5.3 kg in total were recovered from a hollow metal box pasted on the back panel of a baggage trolley, a statement issued by the customs department on Wednesday said

Eight Uzbekistan nationals have been arrested by customs officials at the international airport here for allegedly smuggling five kilogram of gold worth Rs 2.92 crore.

The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Tashkent on Tuesday. Fifty gold chains weighing 5.3 kg in total were recovered from a hollow metal box pasted on the back panel of a baggage trolley, a statement issued by the customs department on Wednesday said.

The gold chains, valued at Rs 2.92 crore, were seized and the passengers were arrested, it said. Three of the eight arrested passengers are women, a senior customs official told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 16, 2023, 22:55 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 22:55 IST