CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Haryana ViolenceGurugram NewsParliament Monsoon SessionDelhi TrafficJaipur-Mumbai Train Firing
Home » India » 8-year-old Student Killed, 11 Injured as School Bus Falls into Canal in UP's Bijnor
1-MIN READ

8-year-old Student Killed, 11 Injured as School Bus Falls into Canal in UP's Bijnor

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 18:31 IST

Bijnor, India

The bus of a private school in Sadaphal village was going to drop the children home after school (Representative Image/News18)

The bus of a private school in Sadaphal village was going to drop the children home after school (Representative Image/News18)

While avoiding a pothole near Aliyarpur in Seohara police station area, the vehicle went out of control and overturned after falling into a canal, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said

An eight-year-old student was killed and 11 others were injured after a school bus they were travelling in fell into a canal here on Wednesday, police said. The bus of a private school in Sadaphal village was going to drop the children home after school, they said.

While avoiding a pothole near Aliyarpur in Seohara police station area, the vehicle went out of control and overturned after falling into a canal, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said. There was no water in the canal, the SP said, adding that as soon as the information was received, the villagers and the local police reached the spot.

According to the police, there were about 20 students of a primary school inside the bus at the time of the incident. The injured students were taken to a hospital where Lucky (8) died during treatment, the SP said. The bus has been brought out of the canal with the help of a crane, he added.

.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:August 02, 2023, 18:31 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 18:31 IST