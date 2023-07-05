81-Year-Old Avid Learner Sets Example with 5th Master's Degree: A Remarkable Journey of Lifelong Learning

The adage that knowledge comes to those who seek it might find no better embodiment than an 81-year-old man who recently sat for his fifth master’s exam — not for any other reason but the pursuit of knowledge.

Ningayya , a former government official, is currently undertaking his final year M.A. in English at BLED Nursing College, Vijayapura, under the auspices of the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

Despite a fulfilling career and a contented retirement surrounded by three children and five grandchildren, Ningayya’s thirst for knowledge remained unquenched.

He decided to rekindle his old dream and immerse himself in academia once again after his retirement. His intellectual arsenal already includes master’s degrees in Kannada, English, Hindi, and Sociology from Karnataka University.

Originally from SC Halli, a quaint village in Ilkal taluk of Bagalakote district, Ningayya has enjoyed unwavering support from his wife throughout his academic adventures.

His children have also followed suit, carving successful careers for themselves, with his daughter currently working towards a Ph.D. As for Ningayya, he remains confident about acing his current exams.

“I like to study; it keeps me motivated. Knowledge is something that is never enough, the more we seek-the more we can gain. I will clear this exam, may be will take up another one later. I haven’t decided on this yet," asserts Ningayya, his victorious smile radiating his undeterred passion for learning.