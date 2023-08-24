CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

84 Detained in Police Raid at Noida Call Centre

PTI

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 14:56 IST

Noida, India

Police said an assessment of the call centre’s documents and the fraud done through the call centre is also underway

The Noida Police have detained 84 people, including women workers, after a raid at a call centre allegedly involved in duping the gullible of crores of rupees, officials said on Thursday.

A senior officer said hundreds of computer systems have been seized from the call centre located in the Phase 1 police station area of the city.

”The police have detained 84 people from the spot in connection with the fraud. Legal proceedings are being carried out after which they would be produced in a local court,” the officer said.

Police said an assessment of the call centre’s documents and the fraud done through the call centre is also underway.

Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
