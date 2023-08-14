8th Grade Student Invents Multi-purpose Machine For Farmers, Receives Support From School

Necessity is the mother of all inventions. Nowadays, there have been several innovations that have been going viral on the internet. This is all because of the power of social media, where new inventions are reaching all over the world and the ones who invent them are getting the desired credit and recognition. A similar invention is going viral on social media, where an 8th-grade student has invented a multipurpose machine. According to reports, the machine is a useful tool in the fields because it can help farmers do a lot of things in the field.

An 8th-grade student named Kirthan Ganpathy Naik, who hails from Mavinakatte in Yellapura, North Karnataka, has invented a multi-purpose machine that does a lot of work on the farm fields. Reportedly, the machine sows seeds, weeds, ploughs, and even sprinkle water on the farm fields. The machine comes with a grass cutter at the end, which helps in removing the weeds. It also has a furrowing rod in the front that ploughs the ground. The spinning wheel helps in sowing seeds, and the tank sprays water on the ground. It also has a ground levelling rod at the back that helps with levelling when the machine moves.

Kirthan revealed that he got inspired by watching several videos on YouTube and then started working on the machine while he was in 7th grade. He also added that his teachers at his school encouraged him a lot and even helped him during the creation. Reportedly, the whole machine has been made for just Rs 6,000.

According to reports, the multi-purpose machine has been nominated for the National INSPIRE Award for Science Material and Exhibitions.

The whole state has been lauding the young student for his invention, and this multipurpose machine will be crucial for the farmers. Kirthan also aims to innovate more machines to help the farmers under the guidance of his teachers.