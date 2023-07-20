CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 93 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal in Bihar
1-MIN READ

93 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal in Bihar

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 13:46 IST

Patna, India

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Anandpur middle school in Rajaun block (Representative image)

The students suffered from stomach ache and incessant vomiting, following which they were admitted to a health centre in Rajaun block where doctors discharged them after preliminary treatment

At least 93 students fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar’s Banka district, an official said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Anandpur middle school in Rajaun block.

The students have claimed that a dead lizard was mixed in the meal. But officials have denied the allegation.

The students suffered from stomach ache and incessant vomiting, following which they were admitted to a health centre in Rajaun block where doctors discharged them after preliminary treatment.

“After learning of the incident, a Block Development Officer was immediately sent to conduct af probe. There was no lizard in the mid-day meal. Every time a mid-day meal is prepared in the school, the teachers and the cook eat it first before it is served to students,” Banka District Magistrate Anshul Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
