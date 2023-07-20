93 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal in Bihar

At least 93 students fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar’s Banka district, an official said.
The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Anandpur middle school in Rajaun block.
The students have claimed that a dead lizard was mixed in the meal. But officials have denied the allegation.
The students suffered from stomach ache and incessant vomiting, following which they were admitted to a health centre in Rajaun block where doctors discharged them after preliminary treatment.
"After learning of the incident, a Block Development Officer was immediately sent to conduct af probe. There was no lizard in the mid-day meal. Every time a mid-day meal is prepared in the school, the teachers and the cook eat it first before it is served to students," Banka District Magistrate Anshul Kumar said.