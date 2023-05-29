'A Crime of Passion': Man Held from UP for Stabbing Girlfriend '40 Times' in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy | Key Points

A 20-year-old mechanic, who brutally stabbed a 16-year-old girl allegedly ’40 times’ in full public view in Outer North District of Delhi, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Monday, officials said adding it was a “crime of passion" and shows a “shocking level of insensitivity". The arrest comes after the CCTV video of the attack went viral on social media.

The police have arrested Sahil (20), a mechanic employed at an AC and fridge repairs shop from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh after he fled following the murder. An FIR has been lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Shahbad Dairy police station. The complaint was filed by the deceased’s father.

According to DCP Outer North Ravi Kumar Singh, the accused was in a relationship with the minor and had a argument on Saturday. On Sunday, the victim, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, planned to attend the birthday party of her friend’s son but was accosted and stabbed repeatedly by Sahil, he said.

‘Crime of Passion’

Special Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Dependra Pathak, stated that the accused is being brought to Delhi, adding the harshest punishment will be ensured after gathering the necessary evidence. “The accused Sahil has been nabbed from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He is being brought here. We will collect all the best possible evidence to ensure the accused gets the strictest punishment."

As per the information available at present, it is known that they knew each other and had a quarrel or parted ways, he said. “The accused, Sahil, held a grudge, which led to this gruesome murder. This is a crime of passion. Further investigation is being conducted," he added.

As per a report by Indian Kanoon, Exception 4 in Section 300 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to murder, states that “Culpable homicide is not murder if it is committed without premeditation in a sudden fight in the heat of passion upon a sudden quarrel and without the offender having taken undue advantage or acted in a cruel or unusual manner. It is immaterial in such cases which party offers the provocation or commits the first assault."

Never Heard of His Name: Victim’s Father

Speaking to reporters, the victim’s father said he had no information about Sahil. “I had never heard his name before," he said. He further revealed that his daughter had been staying with a person named Neetu for the past few days.

He further said the condition of her body was extremely distressing. “My daughter was stabbed many times, her head was also bludgeoned into pieces," he added.

He expressed a strong demand for the strictest punishment to be given to the accused.

‘shocking level of insensitivity’ Caught on CCTV

The shocking video of the incident captured on CCTV shows the attack happening on the a busy street with people can be seen passing by, staring in alarm, but not doing anything to stop the accused.

The lack of help from the public during the crime shows a “shocking level of insensitivity," Pathak said. “We will demand the strictest punishment for the accused. The fact that nobody came forward to help the victim reflects a shocking level of insensitivity," he said.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma called the incident ‘gruesome’ and said it was extremely unfortunate that nobody came forward to help the girl. “Even an uneducated person can never be so cruel that he ends up killing someone like this. There were several people at the spot when the incident took place but no one took any action. The judiciary should take this matter to a fast-track court and announce the verdict as early as possible," she said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the murder and targeted Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a tweet stating “law and order is your responsibility".

“A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance", the chief minister said.

Senior AAP leader Atishi also slammed the Lt Governor, stating the Constitution has given him the responsibility of protecting people of Delhi. “I want to remind the LG that the constitution has given him the responsibility of protecting the people of Delhi. But he spends all their time to halt the work of Arvind Kejriwal. I request the LG with folded hands to pay attention to the safety of the women of Delhi as they are not safe here at all," she said.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal expressed deep concern over the deteriorating safety of women and girls in Delhi and said the city has become “extremely unsafe" for them. Maliwal appealed to the central government to arrange a high-level meeting involving Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister and Delhi Lieutenant Governor to address the issue.

“A 16-year-old girl was stabbed 40-50 times and then was hit by a stone multiple times after which she died. All this has been captured on CCTV. Several people saw this but did not pay heed. Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls. I appeal to the central govt to call a high-level meeting with Union Home Minister, Delhi L-G, DCW chief and Delhi CM," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.

Comparison to Shraddha Walkar

BJP leader Kapil Mishra compared the murder with that of Shraddha Walkar, who was killed and her body chopped into several parts. “This painful murder has happened in Delhi. Shraddha (Walkar) hasn’t got justice yet. Don’t know how many more Shraddhas will become victims of this brutality," he said.