CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Uniform Civil CodeRain NewsPragati Maidan Tunnel Vande Bharat TrainBarack Obama
Home » India » A Dal Moment: 4 in 10 Households Hit By Rising Price of Tur, Finds Survey
1-MIN READ

A Dal Moment: 4 in 10 Households Hit By Rising Price of Tur, Finds Survey

Reported By: Local Circles

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 08:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The state governments are continuously monitoring the prices in their respective states and are verifying the stock positions of stock-holding entities in order to take strict action on those who violated the stock limits order, the statement said.

The state governments are continuously monitoring the prices in their respective states and are verifying the stock positions of stock-holding entities in order to take strict action on those who violated the stock limits order, the statement said.

The survey asked consumers: Price of Tur/Arhar dal has gone up by INR 40/kg or by 30% in the past two months. How is your household coping with the price rise?

Four in 10 households are already feeling the pinch of rising tur dal prices, with 27% reducing consumption, 5% stopping it and 8% switching to lower priced produce, a LocalCircles survey has found.

The survey received over 14,000 responses from citizens located in 320 districts of India.

THE QUESTION

The survey asked consumers: Price of tur/arhar dal has gone up by Rs 40/kg or by 30% in the past two months. How is your household coping with the price rise?

This query received response from 14,118 households, with four in 10 admitting to either reduced consumption, shifting to lower price brands or unbranded products or even stopping consumption of tur dal.

However, 57% of households surveyed indicated that they have not reduced consumption and are paying more, while 3% of respondents gave no clear response.

In summary, 32% of households surveyed have either reduced or stopped consumption of tur dal.

SURVEY DEMOGRAPHICS

While 64% respondents were men, 36% respondents were women. At least 42% respondents were from tier 1, 33% from tier 2 and 25% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

The survey was conducted via LocalCircles platform.

LocalCircles is a community social media platform that enables citizens and small businesses to escalate issues for policy and enforcement interventions and enables the Government to make policies that are citizen and small business centric. ​

Tags:
  1. tur dal
first published:June 28, 2023, 08:30 IST
last updated:June 28, 2023, 08:30 IST