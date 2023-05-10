A Gastronomic Tour of India: Coimbatore Food Festival Celebrates 28 States' Culinary Treasures

The ‘Great Indian Kitchen Carnival 2023’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore recently attracted a diverse audience, showcasing over 130 mouthwatering dishes from 28 states. The food festival, hosted by a private college, offered a unique experience for just Rs 300 per person.

Not only did the event feature an impressive array of regional cuisine, but it also included a fashion show and cultural programs to entertain attendees on May 7.

Ajeeth Kumar Lal Mohan, the college’s secretary, announced that this was the 10th iteration of the Kitchen Carnival, which is organised entirely by students of the AJK College of Arts and Science’s hotel management and catering science department.

The food festival welcomed approximately 3,000 visitors, who enjoyed a range of dishes from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Malabar, Telangana, Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. Microgreens, mocktails, salads, main courses, and desserts were among the extensive offerings.

Attendees like Gowtham, a Coimbatore-based resident, and Pooja from Kerala expressed delight at the opportunity to sample cuisine from various states in one location. They also appreciated the cultural programs and fashion show, which featured attire from all 28 states, tying the event together and providing a memorable experience.