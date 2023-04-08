A Governor's 'Hatekhori': Why CV Ananda Bose Is So Besotted with Bengal

Governor CV Ananda Bose is a Bengali at heart even if he may not be one by birth. From the time he got the appointment, he started learning Bangla.

It all started in the year 1974 when a young man came to Kolkata from Kerala for a job. He began his career at the State Bank of India. This was CV Ananda Bose, and since 1974 he has been mesmerised by West Bengal. He stayed in the state from 1974 to 1977 as a bank employee. He worked at branches in Chowringhee and Shyambazar in Kolkata as well as Jalpaiguri. He stayed at Rashbehari for a while.

His father PK Vasudevan Pillai was in Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army (INA). He was so influenced by Netaji that he adopted the surname ‘Bose’. CV Ananda Bose too was deeply inspired by the freedom fighter.

From 1974 to 1977, Bengal was undergoing political turmoil and Bose too was experiencing this. In 1977, he got through the UPSC Civil Services Exam and made it to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from the Kerala cadre.

After occupying important posts in different parts of India, when Bose returned to Bengal as governor, he wanted to savour every moment and serve the state, which was his first “karmabhumi”, say people close to him.

He also went and met his banking colleagues in Jalpaiguri.

People close to Bose say he wakes up at 4am every day and goes to bed around 11pm.

“In his waking hours, he breathes Bengal and his duty. Being with the common man is his inspiration. Writing is his relaxation. Helping people is his intoxicant. A former civil servant, who is civil and at your service," said an officer who has observed Bose’s career for the past 15 years.

Speaking exclusively to News18, the governor said, “Kolkata was a throbbing sensation felt in the blood and felt along the heart right from my childhood. My father, a freedom fighter, used to tell all his children inspiring tales about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. My mother encouraged us to read translations of Bengali novels and the poems of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. I had become a Bengali in spirit since childhood. Bengal was my dreamland. Netaji was the dream hero. When I landed in Bengal as governor, I thought my destined journey had reached its destination.”

After all, this Saraswati Puja, he participated in a ‘hatekhori’ (initiation to Bengali) ceremony and started learning it.

“He says power is barb when it pains the common man. Power is balm when it soothes the common man. Power is trash if it crushes the common man. Power is balm if it wipes the tears of the common man. To be in a high position without helping the poor is to be in the low esteem of people around. The common man will appreciate what power does…not whatever it does,” said a person close to Bose.

Those who know him say the governor is devoted to Bengal in every way. The way he took up the Ram Navami violence issue and cut short his visit to the hills and reached Rishra shows that he definitely wants to make a difference, they feel.

On Hanuman Jayanti day, he went around Kolkata and checked the law and order situation. “Sabko sanmati de Bhagwan (God, let better sense prevail),” he said.

Sources say Bengal will be at the top of his mind for all decisions. “He will try to portray himself as a Bengali governor. He will maintain good relations with all but will assert himself too from time to time," said one. This seemed evident when his office sent a letter to the vice chancellors of all state universities and asked them to file weekly activity reports as well as keep him in the loop about major developments.

Political observers say West Bengal’s leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari is not completely happy with the governor’s way of functioning. However, according to sources, Bose will carry on with his duty in his own way and maintain that he is not from any side but will definitely exercise his powers as and when required.

