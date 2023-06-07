A Look at The Blueprint of The NIA's Crackdown against The Gangster-Terrorist Ecosystem | Exclusive

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is going all out against the gangster-terrorist ecosystem, top sources told CNN-News18 on Wednesday.

Many gangsters in India are now operating on behalf of terror handlers sitting in places like Dubai, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom, they added.

These gangsters frequently work for Khalistani groups in the UK, said the NIA sources.

They want to kill prominent leaders, singers, and businessmen to terrorise the system in the country, they added.

NIA investigations have found that Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) has close links with Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dalla who is in touch with gangsters in India and uses them for targeted killings, said the sources.

In another probe, the agency uncovered that Babbar Khalsa International was associated with gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi. They together allegedly killed many including Pradeep Kumar, a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda.

Gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda orchestrated the RPG attack in Mohali along with Bishnoi, said the sources.

In another crackdown, the agency zeroed in on a group of gangsters who were kabaddi players and allegedly killed builders like Sanjay Biyani and British-Indian kabaddi star Sandeep Nangal Ambian.

Investigations revealed that these gangsters fled to Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, and Australia and were planning crimes from there, said the sources. They are allegedly arranging money through hawala and extortion.

The NIA is constantly raiding gangsters and their associates in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Punjab.

In these crackdowns, the agency is filing cases against hawala operators, other financiers, guns and weapons suppliers, logistical support providers, harbourers, legal aids, and social media managers who work with these gangsters and some have been arrested.