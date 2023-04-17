A Telangana Tribal Village's Remarkable Transformation: Over 200 Government Employees Empower Rural Success Story

Anjanapuram, a once-struggling remote tribal village in Telangana, has become a shining example for rural communities across the country as over 200 of its 1,900 residents now hold government positions, bringing pride to their hometown.

Established in 1945 under Morampalli Banjara Panchayat of Burgampadu mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Anjanapuram gained village panchayat status after the formation of Telangana state.

Out of its 1,900 residents, 450 families belong to the Scheduled Tribes (STs) community.

Decades ago, the village faced dire conditions, with outsiders treating the community poorly. Recognizing the transformative power of education, local parents began prioritizing their children’s schooling, laboring to provide a quality education despite their own illiteracy.

They inspired their children to aim for government positions, a goal that over 200 young villagers have now achieved.

These accomplished individuals, driven by a desire to uplift their community, have established a trust that offers various social services.

From providing financial aid to the sick to organizing special evening classes for local students, this group of dedicated government employees is truly making a difference in Anjanapuram.

Read all the Latest India News here