Aaj Ka Panchang, 05.06.2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 5, 2023: This Monday will witness the Pratipada and Dwitya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha, signifying the start of the month of Ashadha. This day does not host any major Hindu festivals or ceremonies. However, it is essential to consider the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings if you plan to perform any rituals or activities on this day. This knowledge can provide valuable insights into the flow of your day and help you make informed decisions. These predictions can also help you overcome all the obstacles coming your way throughout the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 5

The sunrise is likely to occur at 5:23 AM, while the sunset is predicted to take place at 7:16 PM. The moonrise is estimated to be observed at 8:55 PM, and the timing for the moonset is stated to be at 6:04 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 5

The Pratipada Tithi is scheduled to stay in effect up to 6:38 AM, and soon after, the Dwitya Tithi will last until 3:48 AM on June 6. The Mula Nakshatra is estimated to be observed up to 1:23 AM on June 6 post which the Purva Ashadha will take place. The moon is predicted to be seen in Dhanu Rashi while the sun will be observed in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 5

The auspicious times for the day are as follows. The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:02 AM to 4:43 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 11:52 AM to 12:47 PM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 7:15 PM to 7:35 PM. The Vijaya muhurta will be observed from 2:39 PM to 3:34 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will stretch between 7:16 PM and 8:17 PM. Furthermore, the Nishita muhurta will extend from 11:59 PM to 12:40 AM on June 6, and the Amrit Kalam muhurta will take place from 7:31 PM to 8:59 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 5

The ashubh muhurta, or inauspicious timings, for the day, are as follows. The Rahu Kalam is considered to take place from 7:07 AM to 8:51 AM. The Gulikai Kalam time frame will be observed between 2:04 PM and 3:48 PM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be effective from 10:36 AM to 12:20 PM. The Baana muhurta will occur in Mrityu up to 7:30 PM and then give way to Agni.