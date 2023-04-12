Aaj Ka Panchang, 12 April, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 12 April, 2023: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Saptami and the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. Events such as Ganda Moola, Ravi Yoga and Vidaal Yoga will be observed today. Read to know the tithi, auspicious timings, and inauspicious timings mentioned below to overcome all the obstacles coming your way and know how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 12

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:59 AM and the Sun will set at 6:45 PM. The Moon is expected to rise at 1:13 AM on April 13 and will set at 10:23 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 12

The Saptami Tithi will be in effect up to 3:44 AM on April 13 and after that, the Ashtami Tithi will take place. The Mula Nakshatra will be in effect till 11:59 AM and then Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be observed. The Moon sign will be seen in Dhanu Rashi whereas the Sun sign will appear in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 12

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 4:29 AM to 5:14 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 6:44 PM and 7:06 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:21 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat is from 6:45 PM to 7:52 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 12

The inauspicious timing for the Rahu Kalam is from 12:22 PM to 1:58 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 10:46 AM and 12:22 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is from 11:57 PM to 12:48 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 7:35 AM to 9:11 AM.

