Aaj Ka Panchang, 13 April, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 13 April, 2023: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Ashtami and Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, devotees will observe the two auspicious festivals today - Kalahtami and Masik Krishna Janmashtami. Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome all the obstacles and know how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 13

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:58 AM and the sun will set at 6:45 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 2:07 AM on April 14 and the timing for the Moon to set is expected to be 11:28 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 13

The Ashtami Tithi will be in effect up to 1:34 AM on April 14 and then after Navami Tithi will take place. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will occur till 10:43 AM and then Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be observed. The Moon sign is expected to appear in Dhanu Rashi up to 4:22 PM and then it will be seen in Makara Rashi. The Sun is likely to be seen in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 13

According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta will occur during the favourable time period from 4:29 AM to 5:13 AM. Similarly, the Abhijit Muhurat will be valid between 11:56 AM and 12:47 PM, while the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be effective from 6:44 PM to 7:07 PM. The Vijaya muhurat is from 2:30 PM to 3:21 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be observed between 6:45 PM and 7:53 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 13

The inauspicious timings predicted by Panchang for the Rahu Kalam are from 1:58 PM to 3:34 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is between 9:10 AM and 10:46 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is from 10:14 AM to 11:05 AM and 3:21 PM to 4:12 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 5:58 AM to 7:34 AM.

