Aaj Ka Panchang, 14 April, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 14 April, 2023: The Panchang will signify the Navami and Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha on Friday, April 14 as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing three religious festivals namely Mesha Sankranti, Solar New Year, and Puthandu on this day. By learning about the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day, you can obtain valuable knowledge about how your day will progress and effectively tackle any obstacles that may arise.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 14

The sun is expected to rise at 5:57 AM and set at 6:46 PM. Furthermore, the moon is expected to rise at 2:54 AM on April 15 and set at 12:36 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 14

The Navami Tithi will remain in effect until 11:13 PM, after which the Dashami Tithi will commence. The Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will prevail up to 9:14 AM, then after Shravana Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign is believed to be in Makara Rashi, while the sun sign will be observed in Meena Rashi up to 3:12 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 14

The Brahma Muhurta will be from 4:28 AM to 5:12 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 11:56 AM and 12:47 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to take place from 6:45 PM to 7:07 PM. Additionally, the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:21 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be held from 6:46 PM to 7:53 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 14

The Rahu Kalam, which is considered inauspicious, occurs from 10:46 AM to 12:22 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to happen between 7:33 AM and 9:09 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is relevant during two periods: from 8:31 AM to 9:22 AM and from 12:47 PM to 1:39 PM while the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled for 3:34 PM to 5:10 PM, and the Baana muhurat from Agni up to 3:12 PM.

