Aaj Ka Panchang, 15 April, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 15 April, 2023: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Dashami and the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will observe the two auspicious festivals on this day namely, Vishu Kani and Pohela Boishakha. Read to know the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome all the difficulties coming your way throughout and predict how the day is going to be for you.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 15

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:56 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:47 PM. The moonrise is assumed to be at 3:36 AM on April 16 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 1:46 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 15

The Dashami Tithi will be in effect up to 8:45 PM, and the Ekadashi Tithi will occur later. The Shravana Nakshatra will be in effect up to 7:36 AM after that Dhanishtha Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Makara Rashi up to 6:44 PM, while the sun will be seen in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 15

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 4:27 AM to 5:12 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:56 AM to 12:47 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:45 PM to 7:08 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:21 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 6:47 PM to 7:53 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 15

The ashubh muhurat or the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam lies between 9:09 AM and 10:45 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam will be observed from 5:56 AM to 7:32 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will last from 5:56 AM to 6:48 AM, and then from 6:48 AM to 7:39 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 1:58 PM to 3:34 PM.

