Aaj Ka Panchang, 16 April, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 16 April, 2023: This Sunday’s Panchang will mark the Ekadashi Tithi and the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. Devotees will observe two religious festivals namely Vallabhacharya Jayanti and Varuthini Ekadashi. Read the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings to overcome all the obstacles coming your way and know how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 16

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:55 AM. The timing for sunset is 6:47 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 4:12 AM on April 17 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 2:53 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 16

The Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect up to 6:14 PM and after that, Dwadashi Tithi will take place. The Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be observed till 4:07 AM on April 17, then after Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Kumbha Rashi. The sun will be seen in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 16

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious from 4:26 AM to 5:11 AM, the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:55 AM to 12:47 PM, and the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur between 6:46 PM and 7:08 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:21 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be in effect between 6:47 PM and 7:54 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 16

The Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious during the time frame of 5:11 PM to 6:47 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam is expected to occur between 3:34 PM and 5:11 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 12:21 PM to 1:58 PM while the Baana muhurat will take place in Mrityu up to 4:12 PM.

