Aaj Ka Panchang, 17 April, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 17 APRIL, 2023: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Dwadashi and Trayodashi tithi as per the Hindu calendar. Devotees will observe Pradosh Vrat today. To avoid any obstacles, while you plan an event on this day, take a look at the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings here. This can also help you in knowing how your day might unfold:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 17

The sunrise is likely to take place at 05:54 AM, while the time for sunset is 06:48 PM. The moonrise will occur at 04:46 PM on April 18 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be 03:59 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 17

The Dwadashi Tithi will stay in effect till 03:46 PM and after that, Trayodashi Tithi will take place. The Purva Bhadrapada will be observed till 02:28 AM on April 18. The Moon will be placed in the Kumbha Rashi till 08:52 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 17

Let’s take a quick look at all the auspicious timings. The Brahma Muhurta is from 04:25 AM to 05:10 AM, and the Abhijit Muhurta will be effective from 11:55 PM to 12:47 PM. The Godhuli Muhurta is expected to occur between 06:47 PM and 07:09 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurta will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:21 PM. Lastly, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurta will come into effect between 6:48 PM and 7:54 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 17

The hub muhurta or inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam is from 7:31 AM to 09:08 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam timings are between 01:58 PM and 03:34 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 10:44 AM to 12:21 PM.

