Aaj Ka Panchang, 18 April, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 18 April, 2023: The Panchang for this Tuesday will indicate the Trayodashi and Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will observe a religious festival, Masik Shivaratri on this day. Acquiring knowledge of the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings can help overcome obstacles and gain valuable insights for a smooth experience throughout the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 18

The sun is expected to rise at 5:53 AM and set at 6:48 PM. Furthermore, the moon is estimated to rise at 5:18 AM on April 19, and the moon set will be observed at 5:03 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 18

The Trayodashi Tithi will remain in effect until 1:27 PM, after which the Chaturdashi Tithi will commence. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will prevail up to 1:01 AM on April 19, then after Revati Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign is believed to be in Meena Rashi while the sun sign will be observed in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 18

Drik Panchang has provided information regarding the auspicious timings of various muhurats. The Brahma Muhurta is scheduled to take place between 4:24 AM and 5:09 AM, followed by the Abhijit Muhurat which is expected to occur from 11:55 AM to 12:47 PM. Moreover, the Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to happen from 6:47 PM to 7:09 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:22 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is planned to occur between 6:48 PM to 7:55 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 18

Being aware of specific timings holds significance, for instance, Rahu Kalam, which is considered inauspicious, takes place between 3:35 PM to 5:11 PM. Similarly, the Gulikai Kalam occurs between 12:21 PM and 1:58 PM. On April 11, the Dur Muhurtam is relevant during two intervals: 8:28 AM to 9:20 AM and 11:14 PM to 11:58 PM. Furthermore, the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled from 9:07 AM to 10:44 AM.

