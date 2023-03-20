Aaj Ka Panchang, 20 March, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 20 MARCH, 2023: The Panchang will signify the Chaturdashi and Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha on Monday, March 20 as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing a religious festival called Masik Shivarati on this day. Gain insights into how your day will unfold and overcome any obstacles by reading about the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 20

The sunrise is expected at 6:26 AM and sunset at 6:32 PM. Furthermore, the moon is expected to rise at 6:15 AM on March 21 and set at 5:09 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 20

The Chaturdashi Tithi will remain in effect until 1:47 AM, after which the Amavasya Tithi will commence. The Shatabhisha Nakshatra will prevail up to 7:39 PM, then after Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign is believed to be in Kumbha Rashi, while the sun sign will be observed in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 20

Drik Panchang has provided information regarding the auspicious timings of several muhurats. The Brahma Muhurta will be from 4:50 AM to 5:38 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:05 PM and 12:53 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to take place from 6:30 PM to 6:54 PM. Additionally, the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:18 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be effective from 6:32 PM to 7:43 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 20

It is important for individuals to have knowledge of various timings that hold significance. The Rahu Kalam, which is considered inauspicious, occurs from 7:56 AM to 9:27 AM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to happen between 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. The Dur Muhurtam Muhurat is relevant during two periods: from 12:53 PM to 1:41 PM and from 3:18 PM to 4:07 PM while the Yamaganda Muhurat is scheduled for 10:58 AM to 12:29 PM, and the Baana Muhurat from Raja up to 7:17 AM.

