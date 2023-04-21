Aaj Ka Panchang, 21 April, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 21 APRIL, 2023: The Panchang will signify the Pratipada and Diwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha on Friday, April 21 as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing Chandra Darshana on Friday. Read the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day, you can obtain valuable knowledge about how your day will progress and effectively tackle any obstacles that may arise.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 21

The sunrise is expected at 5:50 AM and sunset at 6:50 PM. Furthermore, the moon is expected to rise at 6:26 AM and set at 8:12 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 21

The Pratipada Tithi will remain in effect until 8:28 AM, after which the Dwitiya Tithi will commence. The Bharani Nakshatra will prevail up to 10:59 PM, then after Krittika Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign is believed to be in Mesha Rashi up to 5:02 AM on April 22, while the sun sign will be observed in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 21

The Brahma Muhurta will be from 4:22 AM to 5:06 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 11:54 AM and 12:46 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to take place from 6:49 PM to 7:11 PM. Additionally, the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:22 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be held from 6:50 PM to 7:56 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 21

The Rahu Kalam, which is considered inauspicious, occurs from 10:43 AM to 12:20 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to happen between 7:28 AM and 9:05 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is relevant during two periods: from 8:26 AM to 9:18 AM and from 12:46 PM to 1:38 PM while the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled for 3:35 PM to 5:13 PM, and the Baana muhurat from Chora up to 6:56 PM.

