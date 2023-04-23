Aaj Ka Panchang, 23 April, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 23 April, 2023: According to the Hindu calendar, this Sunday’s Panchang will mark the Tritiya Tithi and the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha. Devotees will observe three religious festivals on this day namely Matangi Jayanti, Rohini Vrat, and Vinayaka Chaturthi. Read the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings to overcome all the obstacles coming your way and know how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 23

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:48 AM. The timings for sunset is 6:51 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 7:45 AM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 10:17 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 23

The Tritiya Tithi will be in effect up to 7:47 AM and after that, Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Rohini Nakshatra will be observed till 12:27 AM on April 24, then after Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Vrishabha Rashi whereas the sun will be seen in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 23

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious from 4:20 AM to 5:04 AM, the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:54 AM to 12:46 PM, and the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur between 6:50 PM and 7:12 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:22 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be in effect between 6:51 PM and 7:57 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 23

The Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious during the time frame of 5:13 PM to 6:51 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam is expected to occur between 3:35 PM and 5:13 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 12:20 PM to 1:58 PM while the Baana muhurat will take place in Roga up to 8:07 PM.

Read all the Latest India News here