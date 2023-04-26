Aaj Ka Panchang, 26.04.2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 26 APRIL, 2023: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Shashthi and the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. Read the tithi, auspicious timings, and inauspicious timings to gain insight into how your day will unfold and overcome any obstacles that may arise throughout the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 26

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:45 AM and the sun will set at 6:53 PM. The moon is expected to rise at 10:17 AM and will set at 12:55 AM on April 27.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 26

The Shashthi Tithi will be in effect up to 11:23 AM and after that, the Saptami Tithi will take place. The Punarvasu Nakshatra will be observed full night. The Moon sign will be seen in Mithuna Rashi up to 12:18 AM on April 27 and then later in Karka Rashi. On the other hand, the sun sign will appear in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 26

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will remain in effect from 4:18 AM to 5:02 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to occur between 6:52 PM and 7:14 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:23 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will take place from 6:53 PM to 7:58 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 26

The unfavorable period of Rahu Kalam will fall between 12:19 PM and 1:58 PM, whereas the occurrence of Gulikai Kalam is predicted to be observed from 10:41 AM to 12:19 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will take place from 11:53 AM to 12:45 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 7:24 AM to 9:02 AM.

Read all the Latest India News here