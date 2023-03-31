AAJ KA PANCHANG, 31 MARCH 2003: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Dashami and the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. Read to know the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome all the obstacles coming your way and you can also predict how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 31

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:13 AM and the sun will set around 6:38 PM. The moon will rise around 1:24 PM on March 31 and the moonset is likely to occur at 3:39 AM on March 1.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 31

The Dashami Tithi will be in effect up to 1:58 AM on April 1, and the Ekadashi Tithi will occur later. The Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect for up to 1:57 AM on April 1, and later Ashlesha Nakshatra will take place. The moon will be observed in the Karka Rashi whereas the sun will be seen in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 31

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 4:40 AM to 5:27 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:01 PM and 12:50 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:37 PM to 7:00 PM. The Vijaya muhurat is from 2:30 PM to 3:19 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 6:38 PM to 7:48 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 31

The ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam lies between 10:52 AM and 12:26 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 7:46 AM and 9:19 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will be observed from 8:42 AM to 9:32 AM, and from 12:50 PM to 1:410 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat is from 3:32 PM to 5:05 PM.

