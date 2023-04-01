Aaj Ka Panchang, April 1: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 1: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark Saptami and Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar of the Phalgun month. According to Drik Panchang, devotees will be observing three religious festivals on this day - Sheetala Saptami, Kalashtami, and Masik Krishna Janmashtami. Have a look at the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome all the difficulties that might come into your way. Also, know how the day is going to unfold for you.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 1

On April 1, the Sun is expected to rise at 6:11 AM and the sunset is predicted to happen at 6:39 PM. Additionally, the moonrise is expected to take place at 1:27 AM on April 2, while the moonset is likely to occur at 10:34 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 1

The Saptami Tithi will be in effect for up to 9:09 PM and after which Ashtami Tithi will occur. The Mula Nakshatra will be observed till 11:12 PM after that Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The Moon will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi, while the Sun will be seen in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 1

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious between 4:39 AM and 5:25 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:00 PM and 12:50 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to occur between 6:38 PM and 7:01 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed between 2:30 PM and 3:20 PM. The timings for the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat are set to take place between 6:39 PM and 7:48 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 1

The ashubh muhurat or the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam lies between 7:44 AM and 9:18 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam will be observed between 1:59 PM and 3:32 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will be in effect from 12:50 PM to 1:40 PM, and then it will take place between 3:20 PM and 4:10 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 10:51 AM to 12:25 PM.

