Aaj Ka Panchang, April 10: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 10: The Hindu calendar for the month of Magha indicates that this Monday will have the Chaturthi and Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. By referring to the Panchang, you can learn about the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day and prepare to overcome any obstacles that may come your way. Furthermore, you can predict how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 10

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:02 AM and the sun will set around 6:44 PM. The moon will rise around 11:07 PM and the moonset is likely to occur at 8:34 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 10

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect up to 8:37 AM, and the Panchami Tithi will occur later. The Anuradha Nakshatra will be in effect for up to 1:39 PM, and later Jyeshtha Nakshatra will take place. The moon will be observed in the Vrishchika Rashi whereas the sun will be seen in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 10

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 4:31 AM to 5:16 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 11:57 PM and 12:48 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:43 PM to 7:05 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat is from 2:30 PM to 3:21 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat timings are from 6:44 PM to 7:51 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 10

The ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam lies between 7:37 AM and 9:12 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 1:58 PM and 3:33 PM. The Dur Muhurtam Muhurat will be observed from 12:48 PM to 1:39 PM, and from 3:21 PM to 4:11 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat is from 10:47 AM to 12:23 PM.

Read all the Latest India News here