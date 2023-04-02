Aaj Ka Panchang, April 2, 2023: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, and Other Details For Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 2: This Sunday’s Panchang will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar. The Hindus will observe three religious festivals on this day namely Vaishnava Kamada Ekadashi and Kamada Ekadashi Parana. Read to know the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of Sunday, April 2 to overcome all the obstacles and know how your day will unfold. You can also know the estimated time of sunrise and moonrise for the day here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 2

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:11 AM. The timing for sunset is 6:40 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 3:16AM on April 3 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 4:45 AM on April 3.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 2

The Dwadashi tithi will remain up to full night. The sun will be in the Meena rashi while the Moon will be in the Simha rashi. The Magha nakshatra will remain in effect till 11:29 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 2

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious from 4:38 AM to 5:24 AM, the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 12:00 PM to 12:50 PM, and the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur between 6:39 PM and 7:02 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:20 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be in effect between 6:40 PM and 7:49 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 2

The inauspicious timings or ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam is from 3:32 PM to 5:06 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 12:25 PM and 1:58 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 9:17 PM to 10:51 PM while the Baana muhurat will take place in Mrityu from 4:45 PM to full night.

