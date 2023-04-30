Aaj Ka Panchang, April 30, 2023: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Sunday

According to the Hindu calendar, this Sunday’s Panchang will mark the Dashami Tithi and the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha. Shukla Dashami and Shukla Ekadashi both are regarded as favourable time for conducting auspicious events, which is why they are incorporated in the list of Good Muhurat timings. Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings to overcome all the obstacles and know how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 30

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:42 AM while the timing for sunset is 6:55 AM. Moonrise will occur at 2:00 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 3:15 AM on May 1.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 30

The Dashmai Tithi will be in effect up to 8:28 PM and after that, Ekadashi Tithi will take place. The Magh Nakshatra will be observed till 3:30 PM, post it Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Simha Rashi whereas the sun will be seen in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 30

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious from 4:15 AM to 4:59 AM, the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:52 AM to 12:45 PM, and the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur between 6:54 PM and 7:16 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:31 PM to 3:24 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will last between 6:55 PM and 8:00 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 30

The Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious during the time frame of 5:16 PM to 6:55 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam is expected to occur between 3:37 PM and 5:16 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective from 12:19 PM to 1:58 PM while the Baana Muhurat will take place in Chora up to 12:45 AM on May 1.

Read all the Latest India News here