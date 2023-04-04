Aaj Ka Panchang, April 4: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 04 APRIL, 2023: The Panchang for this Tuesday will indicate the Trayodashi and Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to the Drik Panchang, Hindus will be celebrating a religious festival Mahavir Swami Jayanti on this day. Read to know the tithi, auspicious timings, and inauspicious timings, you can overcome all the obstacles coming your way and obtain valuable insights into the day’s progress and ensure that it goes smoothly.

ALSO READ: Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Date, Rituals and Celebrations of the Jain Festival

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 4

The sun is anticipated to rise at 6:08 AM and set at 6:40 PM. The moon is estimated to rise at 5:06 PM and set at 5:43 AM on April 5.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 4

The Trayodashi Tithi will remain in effect until 8:05 PM, after which the Chaturdashi Tithi will commence. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will prevail up to 9:36 PM, then after Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign is believed to be in Simha Rashi up to 4:06 PM and then it will be seen in Kanya Rashi, while the sun sign will be observed in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 4

Drik Panchang has furnished details regarding the timings of various muhurats. The Brahma Muhurta is slated to occur between 4:37 AM to 5:22 AM, followed by the Abhijit Muhurat which will be effective from 11:59 PM to 12:49 PM. Furthermore, the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to take place from 6:39 PM to 7:02 PM. From 2:30 PM to 3:20 PM, the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is scheduled to take place from 6:40 PM to 7:49 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 4

It’s important for people to be aware of various timings of significance. Rahu Kalam, which is believed to bring bad luck, occurs from 3:32 PM to 5:06 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to occur between 12:24 PM and 1:58 PM. The Dur Muhurtam Muhurat is relevant during two-time slots on April 4 from 8:39 AM to 9:29 AM and from 11:15 PM to 12:01 AM on April 5. Additionally, the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled from 9:16 AM to 10:50 AM.

Read all the Latest India News here