Aaj Ka Panchang, April 6: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 06 APRIL, 2023: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Purnima and Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing six religious festivals on this day: Hanuman Jayanti, Chaitra Purnima, Ishti and Swarochisa Manvadi. Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 6

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:06 AM and the sun will set at 6:42 PM. The timing for the moon to rise will be 6:57 PM and the timing for the moon to set is at 6:11 AM on April 6.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 6

The Purnima Tithi will be in effect up to 10: 04 AM and then after Pratipada Tithi will take place. The Hasta Nakshatra will occur till 12:42 PM and then Chitra Nakshatra will be observed. The Moon sign is expected to appear in Kanya Rashi up to 1:11 AM on April 7 and then it will be seen in Tula Rashi. The sun is likely to be seen in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 6

According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta will occur during the favourable time period from 4:35 AM to 5:20 AM. Similarly, the Abhijit Muhurat will be valid between 11:59 AM and 12:49 PM, while the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be effective from 6:40 PM to 7:03 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat is from 2:30 PM to 3:20 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be observed between 6:42 PM and 7:50 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 6

The inauspicious timings predicted by Panchang for the Rahu Kalam are from 1:58 PM to 3:33 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is between 9:15 AM and 10:49 AM. The Dur Muhurtam is from 10:18 AM to 11:08 AM and 3:20 PM and 4:10 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective from 6:06 AM to 7:40 AM.

