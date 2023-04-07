CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hanuman JayantiCovid Cases TodayBJP Foundation DayKerala Train FireSatyendar Jain
Home » India » Aaj Ka Panchang, April 7: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday
1-MIN READ

Aaj Ka Panchang, April 7: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 05:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, April 7: The sun is ecpected to rise at 6:05 AM and set at 6:42 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, April 7: The sun is ecpected to rise at 6:05 AM and set at 6:42 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, April 7: According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing a religious festival called Vaishakha on Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 7: The Panchang will signify the Pratipada and Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha on Friday, April 7 as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing a religious festival called Vaishakha on this day. Gain insights into how your day will unfold and overcome all the obstacles coming your way by reading about the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 7

It is anticipated that the sun will rise at 6:05 AM and set at 6:42 PM. Furthermore, the moon is expected to rise at 7:56 PM and set at 6:41 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 7

RELATED NEWS

The Pratipada Tithi will remain in effect until 10:20 AM, after which the Dwitiya Tithi will commence. The Chitra Nakshatra will prevail up to 1:33 PM, then after Swati Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign is believed to be in Tula Rashi, while the sun sign will be observed in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 7

The Brahma Muhurta will be from 4:34 AM to 5:19 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 11:58 AM and 12:49 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to take place from 6:41 PM to 7:04 PM. Additionally, the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:20 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be held from 6:42 PM to 7:50 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 7

The Rahu Kalam, which is considered inauspicious, occurs from 10:49 AM to 12:24 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to happen between 7:40 AM and 9:14 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is relevant during two periods: from 8:36 AM to 9:27 AM and from 12:49 PM to 1:39 PM while the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled for 3:33 PM to 5:07 PM, and the Baana muhurat from Raja up to 12:05 PM.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. Aaj ka Panchang
  2. Aaj Ka Panchang 2023
  3. Hindu Panchang
  4. Panchang
  5. Panchang 2023
  6. panchang today
first published:April 07, 2023, 05:00 IST
last updated:April 07, 2023, 05:00 IST