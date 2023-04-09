Aaj Ka Panchang, April 9: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 9, 2023: According to the Hindu calendar, this Sunday’s Panchang will mark the Tritiya Tithi and the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. The Hindus will observe a religious festival called Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi. Read the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings to overcome all the obstacles coming your way and know how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 9

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:03 AM. The timing for sunset is 6:43 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 10:02 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 7:50 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 9

The Tritiya Tithi will be in effect up to 9:35 AM and after that Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Vishakha Nakshatra will be observed till 2:00 PM, then after Anuradha Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Tula Rashi up to 8:02 AM and then it will be seen in Vrishchika Rashi. The sun will be seen in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 9

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious from 4:32 AM to 5:17 AM, the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:58 AM to 12:48 PM, and the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur between 6:42 PM and 7:05 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:20 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be in effect between 6:43 PM and 7:51 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 9

The inauspicious timings or ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam is from 5:08 PM to 6:43 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 3:33 PM and 5:08 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 12:23 PM to 1:58 PM while the Baana muhurat will take place in Chora up to 12:54 PM.

Read all the Latest India News here