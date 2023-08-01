Aaj Ka Panchang, August 1, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 1, 2023: The Purnima Tithi and Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Tuesday, August 1, according to Drik Panchang. Both Krishna Purnima and Krishna Pratipada are considered auspicious and are included in the shubh muhurat timings as they bring good luck for various activities. It’s essential to remember that there are four Hindu festivals on this day, namely Leaped Third Shravan Mangala Gauri Vrat, Adhika Purnima Vrat, Shravana Adhika Purnima, and Anvadhan.

To have a successful and blessed day, it is crucial to understand the significance of these lunar days and be aware of favorable and unfavorable timings for different activities.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 1

The sun will come up at 5:42 AM and go down at 7:12 PM. As for the moon, it’s expected to rise at 7:16 PM, and there won’t be any moonset.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 1

The Purnima Tithi will last until 12:01 AM on Aug 2, and then the Pratipada Tithi will start. The lucky Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be visible until 4:03 PM, and after that, another auspicious Nakshatra called Shravana will begin. The moon will be in the Makara Rashi, while the sun is expected to be in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 1

The Brahma Muhurta, a special time for spiritual activities, is predicted from 4:18 AM to 5:00 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya is expected between 4:39 AM and 5:42 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat, suitable for various tasks, is likely to happen from 7:12 PM to 7:33 PM. Another auspicious time called Vijaya Muhurta is expected from 2:42 PM to 3:36 PM. The Nishita Muhurta is anticipated from 12:07 AM to 12:49 AM on Aug 2.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 1

The Rahu Kalam is expected from 3:50 PM to 5:31 PM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is anticipated between 9:05 AM and 10:46 AM. The Gulikai Kalam is scheduled from 12:27 PM to 2:09 PM. The Varjyam Muhurata is predicted to be from 7:32 PM to 8:56 PM. The Baana Muhurta indicates the presence of Chora from 10:15 PM until the full night.