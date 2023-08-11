CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aaj Ka Panchang, August 11, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 05:00 IST

Aaj Ka Panchang, August 11, 2023: The sun is expected to rise at 5:48 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:05 PM.

Aaj Ka Panchang, August 11, 2023: The Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Friday. Check out tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings, and other details here.

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 11, 2023: The Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Friday, August 11, according to Drik Panchang. Krishna Ekadashi is considered good for most auspicious activities. Hence it is included in shubh muhurat timings. Understanding the significance of the Tithi (lunar day) and staying mindful of auspicious and inauspicious times play a pivotal role in ensuring a successful day and overcoming challenges. Here’s the comprehensive information about the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 11

The sun is expected to rise at 5:48 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:05 PM. The moon is likely to rise at 1:48 AM on August 12 and is anticipated to set at 3:39 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 11

The Ekadashi Tithi is expected to continue up to a full night. The auspicious Mrigashirsha Nakshatra is expected to take place until the entire night. The moon’s position is predicted to be in the Vrishabha Rashi till 4:58 PM on August 11, post which is slated to occur in the Mithuna Rashi. As for the sun, it is predicted to be observed in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 11

The Brahma Muhurta, a lucky time, is likely to be between 4:22 AM and 5:05 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya is expected to begin from 4:44 AM to 5:48 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to be from 7:05 PM to 7:26 PM, and the Vijaya Muhurta might occur between 2:39 PM and 3:32 PM. On August 12, the Nishita Muhurta is set to take place from 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 11

The Rahu Kalam is expected to occur between 10:47 AM and 12:06 PM, which is regarded as an unfavourable time. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is predicted to span from 3:45 PM to 5:25 PM. The Gulikai Kalam, another unfavourable interval, is projected to take place from 7:27 AM to 9:27 AM. During the Baana Muhurta, there is a forecast of Chora from 7:49 AM until late into the night.

