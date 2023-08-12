Aaj Ka Panchang, August 12, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 12, 2023: The Ekadashi Tithi and the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Saturday, August 12 according to Drik Panchang. Krishna Ekadashi and Krishna Dwadashi, both are considered favourable for most auspicious activities and, therefore, are included in the Good Muhurat timings. On this day, devotees will observe a religious festival, Parama Ekadashi. In order to have a productive day and overcome obstacles, it’s crucial to understand the significance of Tithi (lunar day) and remain attentive to auspicious and inauspicious timings. Read the information provided details below for reference.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 12

The sun is expected to rise at 5:48 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:04 PM. The moon is said to rise at 2:41 AM on August 13 and is anticipated to set at 4:34 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 12

The Ekadashi Tithi is expected to continue until 6:31 AM, and after that, the Dwadashi Tithi will begin. The auspicious Mrigashrisha Nakshatra is expected to take place up to 6:02 AM on August 12, and later it will be replaced by another Nakshatra named Ardra. The moon’s position is predicted to be in the Mithuna Rashi whereas the sun is predicted to be observed in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 12

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta is expected to occur from 4:23 AM to 5:05 AM, followed by the Pratah Sandhya between 4:44 AM and 5:48 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is set to occur from 7:04 PM to 7:25 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta, considered favourable, is predicted to fall between 2:39 PM and 3:32 PM. Lastly, on August 13, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled to take place from 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 12

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam, a time considered unfavourable, is predicted to fall between 9:07 AM and 10:47 AM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is anticipated to be observed from 2:05 PM to 3:45 PM while the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 5:48 AM and 7:28 AM on August 12.