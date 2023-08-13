Aaj Ka Panchang, August 13, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 13, 2023: The Dwadashi Tithi and the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Sunday, August 13, according to Drik Panchang. Krishna Dwadashi is considered good while Krishna Trayodashi is said to be bad for most auspicious activities. On this day, devotees will observe two religious festivals including Parama Ekadashi Parana and Adhika Pradosh Vrat. Read the below-mentioned details to know about the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 13

The sun is expected to rise at 5:49 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:03 PM. The moon is said to rise at 3:37 AM on August 14 and is anticipated to set at 5:23 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 13

The Dwadashi Tithi is expected to continue until 8:19 AM on August 13, and after that, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin. The auspicious Ardra Nakshatra is expected to take place up to 8:26 AM on August 13, and later it will be replaced by another Nakshatra named Punarvasu. The moon’s position is predicted to be in the Mithuna Rashi up to 4:26 AM on August 14 whereas the sun is predicted to be observed in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 13

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta is expected to occur from 4:23 AM to 5:06 AM, followed by the Pratah Sandhya between 4:44 AM and 5:49 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is set to take place from 7:03 PM to 7:24 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta, considered favourable, is predicted to fall between 2:38 PM and 3:31 PM. Lastly, on August 14, the Nishita Muhurta, is scheduled from 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 13

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam, a time considered unfavorable, is predicted to fall between 5:24 PM and 7:03 PM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is anticipated to occur from 12:26 PM to 2:05 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 3:44 PM and 5:24 PM. The Banna muhurat is likely to be observed in Roga up to 9:49 AM to full night.

