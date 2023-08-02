Aaj Ka Panchang, August 2, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 2, 2023: The Pratipada Tithi and Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Wednesday, August 2, according to Drik Panchang. Both Krishna Pratipada and Krishna Dwitiya are included in the shubh muhurat timings as they bring good luck for various activities. It is important to note that there is a Hindu festival called Ishti on this day. Before you perform any daily ritual, make sure to check the tithi (lunar day), auspicious moments, and inauspicious hours. This understanding can provide valuable insights into how your day may unfold and help you handle potential challenges.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 2

The sun will rise at 5:43 AM and set at 7:12 PM. As for the moon, it is expected to rise at 8:03 PM and set at 5:58 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 2

The Pratipada Tithi is expected to continue until 8:05 PM, after which the Dwitiya Tithi will begin. The lucky Shravana Nakshatra is predicted to prevail up to 12:58 PM, and then another auspicious Nakshatra called Dhanishtha will take place. On this day, the moon is predicted in the Makara Rashi until 11:26 PM, after which it will be observed in Kumbha Rashi. Meanwhile, the sun is expected to occur in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 2

The Brahma Muhurta is expected from 4:19 AM to 5:01 AM. After that, the Pratah Sandhya is predicted between 4:40 AM and 5:43 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat, suitable for various tasks, is likely to occur from 7:12 PM to 7:33 PM. Furthermore, another shubh time called Vijaya Muhurta is slated from 2:42 PM to 3:36 PM. Lastly, the Nishita Muhurta is anticipated from 12:06 AM to 12:49 AM on August 3.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 2

The Rahu Kalam is slated to occur from 12:27 PM to 2:08 PM. After that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is predicted between 7:24 AM and 9:05 AM. The Gulikai Kalam is anticipated from 10:46 AM to 12:27 PM. The Varjyam Muhurata is predicted to be from 4:28 PM to 5:52 PM. The Baana Muhurta indicates the presence of Chora until 11:20 PM.