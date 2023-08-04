Aaj Ka Panchang, August 4, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 4, 2023: The Tritiya Tithi and the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Friday, July 31, according to Drik Panchang. Krishna Tritiya is regarded as favourable for conducting most auspicious activities, which is why it is included in the list of Good Muhurat timings. Conversely, Krishna Chaturthi, being a Rikta Tithi, is considered unsuitable for auspicious activities, and therefore, it is excluded from the Good Muhurat timings.

Devotees will celebrate a religious festival namely Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi on this day. Understanding the significance of Tithi (lunar day) and being mindful of auspicious and inauspicious timings are vital for ensuring a successful day and overcoming challenges.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 4

The sun is expected to rise at 5:44 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:10 PM. The moon is said to rise at 9:20 PM and is anticipated to set at 8:21 AM on August 5.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 4

The Tritiya Tithi is expected to continue until 12:45 PM, and after that, the Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The auspicious Shatabhisha Nakshatra is expected to take place up to 7:08 AM, and later it will be replaced by another auspicious Nakshatra called Purva Bhadrapada. The moon’s position is predicted to be in the Kumbha Rashi until 11:17 PM on August 4, post which is slated to occur in the Meena Rashi. As for the sun, it is predicted to be observed in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 4

The Brahma Muhurta, considered auspicious, is expected to be from 4:20 AM to 5:02 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya is predicted to occur between 4:41 AM and 5:44 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to take place from 7:10 PM to 7:31 PM, providing another auspicious time. The Vijaya Muhurta, which is also considered favourable, is expected to occur between 2:41 PM and 3:35 PM. On August 4, the Nishita Muhurta, which is also an auspicious time for specific events, is scheduled to occur from 12:06 AM to 12:48 AM on August 5.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 4

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam is predicted to occur from 10:46 AM to 12:27 PM, which is considered an unfavourable time. After that, the Yamaganda Muhurta, another ashubh period, is anticipated to take place between 3:49 PM to 5:29 PM. The Gulikai Kalam, which is also considered inauspicious, is likely to occur from 7:25 AM to 9:05 AM. However, during the Baana Muhurta, there is a prediction of Roga until 1:31 AM on August 5.