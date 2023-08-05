CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gyanvapi Mosque SurveyHaryana ViolenceParliament Monsoon SessionSeema HaiderHijab Ban in Mumbai College
Home » India » Aaj Ka Panchang, August 5, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday
1-MIN READ

Aaj Ka Panchang, August 5, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday

Published By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, August 5, 2023: The sun is expected to rise at 5:44 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:09 PM. (Image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, August 5, 2023: The sun is expected to rise at 5:44 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:09 PM. (Image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, August 5, 2023: Check out tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings, and other details here.

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 5, 2023: The Chaturthi Tithi and the Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Saturday, August 5, according to Drik Panchang. Krishna Chaturthi, being a Rikta Tithi, is deemed inauspicious for conducting auspicious activities and, therefore, is not included in the Good Muhurat timings. On the other hand, Krishna Panchami is considered auspicious for most activities and, as a result, finds its place in the Good Muhurat timings. To ensure a fruitful day and conquer challenges, it is essential to grasp the importance of Tithi (lunar day) and stay mindful of auspicious and inauspicious timings. Refer to the provided information mentioned below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 5

The sun is expected to rise at 5:44 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:09 PM. The moon is said to rise at 9:54 PM and is anticipated to set at 9:28 AM on August 5.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 5

The Chaturthi Tithi is expected to continue until 9:39 AM, and after that, the Panchami Tithi will begin. The auspicious Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will take place up to 2:54 AM on August 6. The moon’s position is predicted to be in the Meena Rashi whereas the sun is predicted to be observed in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 5

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta is expected to occur from 4:20 AM to 5:02 AM, followed by the Pratah Sandhya between 4:41 AM and 5:44 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is set to provide another auspicious time from 7:09 PM to 7:31 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta, considered favorable, is predicted to fall between 2:41 PM and 3:35 PM. Lastly, on August 6, the Nishita Muhurta, also auspicious for specific events, is scheduled from 12:06 AM to 12:48 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 5

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam, a time considered unfavourable, is predicted to fall between 9:06 AM and 10:46 AM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta, another inauspicious period, is anticipated from 2:08 PM to 3:48 PM. The Gulikai Kalam, also deemed inauspicious, is expected to take place between 5:44 AM and 7:25 AM.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Aaj ka Panchang
  2. Aaj Ka Panchang 2023
  3. Hindu Panchang
  4. Panchang
  5. Panchang 2023
  6. panchang today
first published:August 05, 2023, 05:00 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 05:00 IST