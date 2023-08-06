Aaj Ka Panchang, August 6, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 6, 2023: The Panchami Tithi and Shashthi Tithi the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravana will fall on Sunday, August 6. The Krishna Panchami is deemed a favourable day for many occasions, while Krishna Shashthi is also considered a good Tithi for various activities. No important festivals or fasting observance fall on Panchanmi Tithi. Recognising the importance of the Tithi and remaining attentive to auspicious and unfavorable moments could help you to plan your activities better on Sunday.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 6

The sun is expected to rise at 5:45 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:09 PM. The moon is likely to rise at 10:26 PM and is anticipated to set at 10:33 AM on August 6.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 6

The Panchami Tithi is expected to continue until 7:09 AM, and then, the Shashthi Tithi will follow. The Sashthi Tithi will continue till 5:20 AM on August 7.

The auspicious Revati Nakshatra is expected to prevail till 1:43 AM, and later it will be replaced by another Ashwini Nakshatra. The moon’s position is predicted to be in the Meena Rashi until 1:43 AM on August 7, after that the moon will move to the Mesha Rashi. As for the sun, it is predicted to be positioned in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 6

The Brahma Muhurta, considered auspicious, is expected to be from 4:20 AM to 5:03 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya period is predicted to be between 4:41 AM and 5:45 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to take place from 7:09 PM to 7:30 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta, which is also considered favourable, is expected to occur between 2:41 PM and 3:34 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 6

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam is predicted to occur from 5:28 PM to 7:09 PM. After that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is anticipated to take place between 12:27 PM and 2:07 PM. The Gulikai Kalam, which is also considered inauspicious, is likely to occur from 3:48 PM to 5:28 PM.