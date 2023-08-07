Aaj Ka Panchang, August 7, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 7, 2023: The Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan will fall on Monday, August 7, according to Drik Panchang. Krishna Saptami is considered as an auspicious day as per the panchang. The third Shravan Somvar Vrat in the leap month or Adhik maas will be observed on this day.

In the holy month of Shravan many devotees observe Shravan Somvar Vrat on all Mondays to seek blessings of Lord Shiva.

It’s important to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings as per the panchang for better planning of your activities during the day on August 7.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 7

The sun is expected to rise at 5:46 AM and the sunset is slated to occur at 7:08 PM. As for the moon, it’s anticipated to rise at 11:00 PM and set at 11:35 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 7

The Saptami Tithi is expected to continue until 4:14 AM on August 8. After that, the Ashtami Tithi will commence. The Ashwini Nakshatra is slated to prevail up to 1:16 AM on August 8. On Saptami Tithi, the moon is anticipated to be positioned in the Mesha Rashi (Aries), while the sun is expected to be positioned in the Karka Rashi (Cancer).

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 7

The Brahma Muhurta will remain effective from 4:21 AM to 5:03 AM. The Pratah Sandhya period will be between 4:42 AM and 5:46 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat, which is good for various tasks, is expected from 7:08 PM to 7:29 PM.

Vijaya Muhurta is predicted to continue from 2:40 PM and 3:34 PM while the Nishita Muhurta duration will be from 12:06 AM to 12:48 AM on August 8.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 7

The inauspicious period of the day, Rahu Kalam, will prevail from 7:26 AM to 9:06 AM. After that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is likely to occur from 10:46 AM to 12:27 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is predicted to be between 2:07 PM to 3:47 PM.