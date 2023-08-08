Aaj Ka Panchang, August 8, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 8, 2023: The Ashtami Tithi and the Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Tuesday, August 8, according to Drik Panchang. Krishna Ashtami is regarded as suitable for a majority of auspicious endeavours. Devotees will celebrate three religious festivals namely, Shravan Mangala Gauri Vrat, Adhika Kalashtami, and Adhik Masik Krishna Janmashtami, on this day. Comprehending the importance of Tithi (lunar day) and practicing awareness regarding auspicious and unauspicious periods is crucial for attaining a productive day and surmounting obstacles effectively.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 8

The sun is expected to rise at 5:46 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:07 PM. The moon rise is at 11:36 PM and it will set at 12:28 PM on August 8.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 8

The Ashtami Tithi is expected to continue until 3:52 AM on August 9, and after that, the Navami Tithi will take place. The auspicious Bharani Nakshatra is on force till 1:32 AM on August 9, and later it will be replaced by another auspicious Nakshatra called Krittika. The moon’s position is predicted to be in the Mesha Rashi whereas the sun is set to be in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 8

The Brahma Muhurta, considered auspicious, is likely from 4:21 AM to 5:04 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya will occur between 4:42 AM and 5:46 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is from 7:07 PM to 7:28 PM, providing another auspicious time. The Vijaya Muhurta, which is also considered favourable, is between 2:40 PM and 3:33 PM. On August 9, the Nishita Muhurta, which is also an auspicious time for specific events, is scheduled to take place from 12:06 AM to 12:48 AM on August 5.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 8

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam is from 3:47 PM to 5:27 PM, which is considered an unfavourable time. After that, the Yamaganda Muhurta, another ashubh period, will take place between 9:06 AM to 10:46 AM. The Gulikai Kalam, which is also considered inauspicious, is likely to occur from 12:27 PM to 2:07 PM. However, during the Baana Muhurta, there is a prediction of Raja from 5:45 AM on August 9 to full night.