Aaj Ka Panchang, August 9, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 9, 2023: The Navami Tithi and the Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Wednesday, August 9, according to Drik Panchang. Krishna Navami is not considered good for auspicious activities whereas Krishna Dashami is considered suitable for most auspicious activities, and therefore, it is included in the Good Muhurat timings. Devotees will celebrate a religious festival namely Masik Karthigai on this day. Read the tithi, auspicious, and unauspicious timings of the day to overcome obstacles coming your way and know how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 9

The sun is expected to rise at 5:47 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:06 PM. The moon is said to rise at 12:15 AM on Aug 10 and is anticipated to set at 1:40 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 9

The Navami Tithi is expected to continue until 4:11 AM on August 10, and after that, the Dashami Tithi will take place. The auspicious Krittika Nakshatra is expected to take place up to 7:08 AM, and later it will be replaced by Rohini Nakshatra. The moon’s position is predicted to be in the Mesha Rashi until 7:43 AM on August 9, post which is slated to occur in the Vrishabha Rashi. As for the sun, it is predicted to be observed in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 9

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta is projected to span from 4:21 AM to 5:04 AM, followed by the Pratah Sandhya expected to unfold between 4:43 AM and 5:47 AM. Later in the day, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to grace the period from 7:06 PM to 7:28 PM, presenting another favourable opportunity. The Vijaya Muhurta is predicted to manifest between 2:40 PM and 3:33 PM. Additionally, on August 10, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled from 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 4

The unfavourable period of Rahu Kalam is expected to transpire between 12:26 PM and 2:06 PM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is foreseen from 7:27 AM to 9:07 AM, and the Gulikai Kalam might manifest between 10:47 AM and 12:26 PM. Nevertheless, the Baana Muhurta offers a prediction of Raja until 6:47 AM on August 10.