Aaj Ka Panchang, July 1, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG,01.07.2023: The Trayodashi and Chatirdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Saturday, July 01 according to Drik Panchang. The Jayaparvati Vrat begins on this day. It is a notable fasting time honouring Goddess Jaya, a manifestation of Goddess Parvati. This is done for 5 days throughout the month of Ashadha. It starts on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and finishes five days later on Krishna Paksha Tritiya. Check the tithi, auspicious, and unfavourable hours before performing any ritual today. Furthermore, this information can provide insight into the path of your day and help you avoid many obstacles.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 01

The sunrise is likely to take place at 4:55 AM, while the sunset is at 6:25 PM. The moonrise will occur at 4:24 PM the following day, and the timing for the moonset is likely to be 3:16 PM the following day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 01

The Trayodashi Tithi will stay in effect until 11:07 AM and soon after, the Chaturdashi Tithi will start. The Anuradha Nakshatra will be observed until 3:04 PM and the Jyeshtha Nakshatra will occur after that. On this day, the Moon will be seen in the Vrishchika Rashi and the sun will be seen in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 01

The auspicious times for the day are as follows: The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 3:31 AM to 4:13 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 11:13 AM to 12:07 PM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 6:24 PM to 6:45 PM. The Vijaya muhurta will be observed from 1:55 PM to 2:49 PM.

Furthermore, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will stretch between 6:25 PM and 7:28 PM; the NIshita muhurta will extend from 11:19 PM to 12:01 PM; the Pratah Sandhya muhurta will extend from 3:52 AM to 4:55 AM. Additionally, the Amrit Kalam muhurta is from 5:09 AM to 6:40 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 01

The ashubh muhurta or inauspicious timings for the day are as follows: The Rahu Kalam will last from 8:17 AM to 9:59 AM. The Gulikai Kalam time frame is between 4:55 AM and 6:36 AM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be effective from 1:21 PM to 3:03 PM and the Baana muhurta will occur in Chora from 11:44 AM and extend for the entire night.