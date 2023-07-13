Aaj Ka Panchang, July 13, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 13, 2023: The Ekadashi Tithi and the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Thursday, July 13, according to Drik Panchang. Both are considered auspicious in Hindu tradition and are included in the list of favorable timings. On this day, Hindus will celebrate two festivals, Masik Karthigai and Kamika Ekadashi. To make the most of this auspicious day and overcome any obstacles that may arise, it is recommended to learn about the Tithi as well as the auspicious and inauspicious timings. Gaining this knowledge will help you have a successful day and handle challenges effectively. So, take a look at this information to maximize your day’s potential and manage any difficulties that may come your way.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 13

The sun will rise at 5:32 AM and set at 7:22 PM. The moonrise is predicted to happen at 2:16 AM on July 14, and the moonset is expected at 3:46 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 13

The Ekadashi Tithi, an important lunar day, is expected to continue until 6:24 PM on July 13. After that, the Dwadashi Tithi will begin. The Krittika Nakshatra, which is not considered auspicious for important events, will be visible until 8:52 PM on July 13. However, it will be replaced by the Rohini Nakshatra, which is considered favorable for most auspicious activities. In terms of the moon’s position, it is predicted to be in the Vrishabha Rashi. Meanwhile, the sun is expected to be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 13

The Brahma Muhurta, a sacred time for spiritual practices, is expected to be from 4:11 AM to 4:51 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya, a period for morning rituals, is predicted to occur between 4:31 AM to 5:32 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat, a favorable time for certain activities, is anticipated to be from 7:20 PM to 7:41 PM. Additionally, the Vijaya Muhurta, considered auspicious, is likely to occur between 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM. On July 14, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled from 12:07 AM to 12:47 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 13

The Rahu Kalam is predicted to occur from 2:10 PM to 3:54 PM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta will take place between 5:32 AM to 7:16 AM. The Gulikai Kalam is likely to happen from 8:59 AM to 10:43 AM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurtam is predicted to happen from 10:08 AM to 11:04 AM and from 3:40 PM to 4:36 PM. However, during the Baana Muhurta, there is a prediction of Roga until 1:51 AM on July 14.